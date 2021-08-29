Millennium Management LLC Sells 9,818 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 39.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $311,590.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,995,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,377. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $538.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

