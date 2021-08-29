Millennium Management LLC Sells 282,100 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,100 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Daseke by 118.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 521,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Daseke by 1,152.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122,651 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Daseke during the first quarter worth about $6,919,000. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

