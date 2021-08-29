Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 111.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.36. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

