Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,744 Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $7.53 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.