Millennium Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAOU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth about $3,743,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth about $4,990,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

