Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

ODC stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $262.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.60. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.