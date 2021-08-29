MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $476.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

