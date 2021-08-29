Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $189.21 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,760,000 after purchasing an additional 131,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

