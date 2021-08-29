Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Up 250.0% in August

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MICR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01. Micron Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.