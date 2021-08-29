MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after purchasing an additional 985,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,479. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

