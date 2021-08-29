MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the July 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MMT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 120,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

