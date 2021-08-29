MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the July 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MMT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 120,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $6.63.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
