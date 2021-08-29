MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, an increase of 199.8% from the July 29th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,392,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,796 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,690,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 291,862 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 705,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 71,555 shares during the period. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 210,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,350. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

