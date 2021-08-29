Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MCARY opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11. Mercari has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
Mercari Company Profile
