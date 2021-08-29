Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MCARY opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11. Mercari has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

