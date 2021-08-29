Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) dropped 4.6% on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $11.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Membership Collective Group traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 1,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 416,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

