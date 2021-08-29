Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,897 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in InMode by 46.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 63.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,675 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1,707.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.24. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $134.11.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

