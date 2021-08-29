Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $92.88 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.54.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

