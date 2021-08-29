Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $92.88 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.54.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

