Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.