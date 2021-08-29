Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $918,000 Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after buying an additional 301,423 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth $5,725,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth $5,775,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen cut their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.47. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,591.33, a PEG ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

