Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Ituran Location and Control worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,067,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 422,143 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 199,698 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1,640.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $632.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRN. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.