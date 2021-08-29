Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $136.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.