Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $148.00 at Truist

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective upped by Truist from $138.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

