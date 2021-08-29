MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.32

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 5869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MD. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist increased their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after acquiring an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,877,000 after purchasing an additional 254,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the period.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.