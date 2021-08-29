Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medifast were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of MED opened at $231.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.42. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

