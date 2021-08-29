MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) & Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Head to Head Analysis

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MedAvail alerts:

This table compares MedAvail and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.24 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.81 Walgreens Boots Alliance $139.54 billion 0.30 $456.00 million $4.74 10.23

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail. MedAvail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walgreens Boots Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% Walgreens Boots Alliance 1.66% 20.79% 4.97%

Risk & Volatility

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MedAvail and Walgreens Boots Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 Walgreens Boots Alliance 2 13 2 0 2.00

MedAvail presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 353.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus target price of $51.59, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given MedAvail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats MedAvail on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services. The Retail Pharmacy International segment consists of pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses and optical practices. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment consists of the Alliance Healthcare pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution businesses and an equity method investment in AmerisourceBergen. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.