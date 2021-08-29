Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,302. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58.

