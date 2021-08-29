Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,233. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.22.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

