Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 0.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $122,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after acquiring an additional 422,064 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $64,311,000. Resource Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 536,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

