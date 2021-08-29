Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 1,952 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 670,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 745,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 664,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

