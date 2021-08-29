Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Shares of MMS opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

