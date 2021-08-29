Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WRAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $40,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at $789,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $305,880. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,933,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,553,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,933,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 485,338 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

