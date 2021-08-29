Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.82. Maverix Metals shares last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 110,721 shares traded.

MMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76.

In other Maverix Metals news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of Maverix Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,614 shares in the company, valued at C$761,901.95.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (CVE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

