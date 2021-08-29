MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. The company had a trading volume of 614,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

