MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

NYSE MTZ traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 614,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,590. MasTec has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.18.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.