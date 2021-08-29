Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $127.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 77.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the second quarter worth $13,487,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOR opened at $124.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.59. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

