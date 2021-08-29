Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $75.00 at Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

