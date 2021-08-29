Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

