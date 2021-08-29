Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $440.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $342.25.

MLM opened at $384.35 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

