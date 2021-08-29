Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 26,065 Shares

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68.

MCHX stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.