Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 26,065 Shares

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68.
MCHX stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
