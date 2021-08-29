MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Position Trimmed by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.25% of MakeMyTrip worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $19,525,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after buying an additional 464,747 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after buying an additional 399,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 144,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

