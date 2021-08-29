MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.43. 1,944,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.95. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.