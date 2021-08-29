MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

