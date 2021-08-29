MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.50. 551,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

