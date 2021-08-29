Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the July 29th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

