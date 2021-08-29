Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 232.4% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $$8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

