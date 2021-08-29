Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 232.4% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $$8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.53.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
