Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.12 billion and the highest is $5.24 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $23.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $23.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,207,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,491,690. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

