Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Lumen Technologies posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 10,665,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.