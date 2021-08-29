Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Lumen Technologies posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 10,665,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.