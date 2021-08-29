LSV Asset Management Sells 7,200 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $36,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth $158,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HVT opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

