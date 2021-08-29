LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $41,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $59,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 58.6% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 39.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

ADS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.