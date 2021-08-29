LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 804,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,578 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.60% of Domtar worth $44,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.87. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

