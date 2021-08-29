LSV Asset Management Acquires 209,206 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,206 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $30,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other news, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

